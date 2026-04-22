Custodian of Imam Reza shrine: US-Israeli war brought honor for Iranian forces, humiliation for America

AAN24 - The Custodian of Imam Reza shrine said the US-Israeli war against Iran has brought honor for Iranian military forces causing humiliation for the United States of America.Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi made the remarks in a meeting with the senior commanders of Iran’s air, ground and navy units at the Northeast Regional Headquarters held on the occasion of Army Day in Iran.



Referring to the designation of April 18 as the Army Day by the late founder of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, he said “This meeting is meant to offer congratulations and express gratitude to the armed forces on this occasion.”



He highlighted the decisive role of the Army, IRGC, police, and Basij forces during the 3rd imposed war, also known as the Ramadan war and said, “If any pride exists in the world today, it belongs to Iranian forces alone.”



He said Iranian soldiers resisted the strongest army in the world: “If a medal of pride is to be awarded, it must be given to Iranian military personnel, and the mark of disgrace must be placed upon America.”



The cleric noted,” In this war, the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran and failed to achieve any of their objectives.”



Ayatollah Marvi went on to say, “Iranian history shows repeated territorial losses over 250 years, whether through war in the Qajar period or foreign pressure in the Pahlavi era” and added,” The Sacred Defense was the only conflict in which no part of Iran’s territory was separated; this outcome resulted from bravery and sacrifice”.

He asserted that recent events shattered America’s global prestige. “Victory in war is not measured by the damage inflicted upon countries but by whether their goals are achieved. America began the conflict with clear aims and failed to meet any of them.”



He vowed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will emerge from the conflict as a respected and powerful nation.



Ayatollah Marvi said the leadership devoted extensive time to strengthening the armed forces before the conflict, increasing weekly meetings with military commanders after the June 12-day war and emphasized,” The decisive response of the armed forces was the result of those preparations.”



He asserted that the victory of Iranians lies in the underlying culture of sacrifice among the Iranian armed forces.



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