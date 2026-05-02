Iran Army Commander: Forces 'More Prepared Than Ever' to Stand Firm Against Any Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army says that today the army forces are much more prepared than ever and will stand firm against any threat by enemies.

“Under the guidance and directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and by relying on the power of the great nation of Iran, today the army is more prepared than ever, and stands as before against any threat and hostility,” Major General Amir Hatami said on Friday in a statement to commemorate Teacher’s Day.

He said that undoubtedly, the scientific, educational, and training efforts of the committed professors and teachers are behind a significant part of the capabilities and successes of the army.

“Relying on valuable experiences, particularly the 8-year imposed war and the recent unfair wars, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has deeply found out that it needs to elevate its defense power and readiness in such a manner that it fulfills its grave responsibility in preserving the independence, territorial integrity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the best possible way.”

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