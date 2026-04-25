Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad in a bid to exchange views with high-ranking Pakistani officials on regional developments.

Upon arrival, Araghchi and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the Interior Minister; Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan; and Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad.

During this trip, Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks with the prime minister of Pakistan and several other senior officials of the country.

“Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow,” wrote Araghchi on his X account ahead of the upcoming tour.

“Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments,” he noted.

“Our neighbors are our priority,” the top diplomat underlined in his message prior to kicking off the tour.

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