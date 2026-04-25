Pakistani Security Forces Kill 22 Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Intelligence-Based Operation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani security forces killed 22 militants during a joint intelligence-based operation in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

The operation was carried out on April 21 by the security forces and law enforcement agencies in Khyber tribal district on the reported presence of militants in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The terrorists had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region, the statement added.

Apart from the terrorists, a 10-year-old child was also killed during the incident after the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing, the statement added.

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