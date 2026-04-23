Iran's Readiness to Defend Against Any Malice and Threat: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to journalists' questions regarding "the request of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States to extend the ceasefire," while expressing gratitude for the benevolent efforts and mediating role of Pakistan in ending the imposed war and establishing peace in the region, noted: "The Islamic Republic of Iran was not the initiator of this imposed war, and Iran's actions have all been in line with Iran's inherent right to legitimate self-defense against the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while closely monitoring developments on the field and political scene, will take the necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard Iran's interests and national security, and the armed forces, with full vigilance, are ready for comprehensive and decisive defense of Iran's existence against any threat or malice."

In response to another question regarding the pursuit of crimes committed and damages inflicted during the attacks of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, Baqaei stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will use every opportunity and capacity to hold the aggressors accountable and to secure Iran's rights, including delivering justice regarding the perpetrators and instigators of war crimes and demanding compensation."

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said in response to another question about the possibility of another round of negotiations with the United States, "Diplomacy is a tool for securing national interests and security, and we will take action whenever we reach the conclusion that the necessary and logical groundwork is prepared for using this tool to realize national interests and consolidate the achievements of the Iranian nation in frustrating the enemies from achieving their sinister goals."

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