U.S. Islamic Organizations Urgently Demand Release of Prominent Pro-Palestine Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A coalition of Muslim civil rights organizations in the United States has called for the immediate release of a Palestinian-American activist detained by immigration agents—an action assessed as part of the U.S. government's ongoing pressure against pro-Palestine advocates.

According to reports, Salah Sarsour, a prominent leader of the Muslim community in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on March 30 by more than 10 agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has stated that this arrest occurred without just cause while he was driving. Sarsour has lived legally in the United States for over 32 years and serves as the President of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

Reports indicate that he was initially held in a detention center in Chicago, Illinois, but was subsequently transferred to a facility in Indiana, leaving his family confused about his status and whereabouts. In response, a group of Islamic and civil organizations gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., demanding his immediate release.

This coalition, including bodies such as CAIR and the Council of Muslim Organizations of America, announced at a joint press conference that Sarsour's arrest occurred due to his activities in support of Palestine. They also, through a joint letter, called on the public to support him by participating in an advocacy campaign and posting material with the hashtag #FreeSalahSarsour.

In a statement issued by Nihad Awad, CAIR's Executive Director, Sarsour's arrest was described as "unjust and oppressive," stating, "Once again, the U.S. government has targeted a Palestinian-American citizen solely for standing against injustice." He called for Sarsour's immediate release and his return to his family.

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