Martyr Nasrallah Brought "Field Rapprochement" from Theory into Practice

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The scientific conference "Brotherhood as a Strategy for Nation-Building: Re-examining the Character and Legacy of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah" was organized by the Secretariat of the International Congress of "Umana' al-Rusul" in cooperation with the Institute for the Revival of the Heritage of Islamic Civilization in Qom.

Hojat al-Islam Ahmad Moballeghi, a member of the Assembly of Experts of the Leadership, speaking at this conference, described the martyrdom of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a great loss for the Islamic world and emphasized, "He was more than a military or political leader. The character of Martyr Nasrallah is a civilizational experience—an experience that transcends the individual level and has become an intellectual, social, and practical model in the field of nation-building."

He further analyzed the theoretical and field dimensions of Martyr Nasrallah's activism, describing his most prominent feature as "discursive leadership," and added, "The first encounter of Islamic societies with this personality was shaped through his speeches. Speeches that were based on three key pillars: precise analysis of realities, presentation of clear strategies, and the ability to create transformation in social perception and behavior. Nasrallah, with his power of expression and depth of analysis, would break through complex psychological and media spaces, opening up a new horizon before public opinion."

He added, "One of the important manifestations of this discursive leadership was his Ummah-centric approach. Although he lived and spoke within a Shia context, his language was the language of the Islamic Ummah, and his audience crossed religious boundaries. This very characteristic caused his words and actions to gain influence and acceptance among various segments of Muslims, both Shia and Sunni."

Hojat al-Islam Moballeghi then elucidated the various dimensions of rapprochement in the character of Martyr Nasrallah, stating, "Islamic rapprochement has two dimensions: emotional and intellectual. In the emotional dimension, Martyr Nasrallah had succeeded in creating a kind of empathy and shared feeling among Muslims from different regions—from Iran and Iraq to Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon—based on common aspirations; a feeling that transcended religious and political boundaries. In the intellectual dimension, his discourse focused on the points of commonality of the Islamic Ummah: commonalities such as faith in the Qur'an, justice-seeking, resistance against oppression, and defense of sanctities. Nasrallah was the embodiment of 'field rapprochement'—a leader who transferred unity from the level of theories to the arena of social action and political struggle."

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