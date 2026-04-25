Death toll from Israeli aggression on Lebanon rises to 2,491 martyrs and 7,719 wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cumulative death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon reached on Friday 2,491 martyrs and 7,719 wounded, since the beginning of the latest Zionist escalation on March 2nd.

In its daily statistical report, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that the attacks by the Israeli enemy army caused the destruction of 15 hospitals and the closure of six others.

In a related context, the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Grand Serail reported today that the total number of displaced persons registered in shelters reached 115,432, while the number of registered displaced families reached 29,814.

Since March 2nd, the Israeli enemy has continued to escalate its aggression against Lebanon, targeting towns, villages, cities, and civilian infrastructure, resulting in hundreds of martyrs, thousands of wounded, and the displacement of approximately 1.5 million Lebanese citizens, most of whom are not registered in shelters.

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