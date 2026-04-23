Beirut Council of Ulema: Targeting Journalists Is the Murder of the Word of Freedom and a Crime as Vast as a Homeland

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The "Beirut Council of Ulema," issuing a statement, strongly condemned the direct attack by the Zionist regime on media groups in southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of Amal Khalil, a journalist for Al-Akhbar newspaper, describing it as a blatant crime against media and truth.

The statement reads, "This is the aggressive nature of this savage regime—an occupying regime that desecrates sanctities, committing murder, destruction, and the violation of all human values in our lands; a barbaric aggression beyond imagination." The Beirut Council of Ulema emphasized that this approach, since the formation of this regime in past decades, has always been accompanied by killing and horrific terrorist acts.

The religious body, referring to the targeting of journalists, added, "Killing those who expose the true and ugly image of this enemy is a crime as vast as a homeland and constitutes a war crime; a murder of the word of freedom, which does not accept submission or humiliation." The statement described this action as "deliberate," reflecting "the height of cowardice, malice, and depravity" on the part of the perpetrators.

The Beirut Council of Ulema, while offering condolences to the family of the martyred journalist Amal Khalil and her colleagues at Al-Akhbar newspaper, described her as a "brave, resilient, and prominent media figure" and emphasized that this crime has provoked anger and deep sorrow among free people. The body also warned that the policy of terrorizing and eliminating the media poses a serious threat to the future of "free and resistant media" in Lebanon.

The statement concluded that confronting this approach requires readiness and steadfastness with all possible means, emphasizing, "Our position is resistance; it knows no retreat and no change."

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