Turkish Representatives Request Revocation of Israel's Observer Status in the Council of Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Turkish representatives at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Austria, called for the revocation of Israel's observer status in the Council of Europe.

At this session, a resolution titled "Towards the global abolition of the death penalty under all circumstances" was adopted with 102 votes in favor, 6 against, and 7 abstentions.

Murat Çengir, a representative of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party), strongly criticized the law passed in the Knesset of the Zionist regime to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, describing it as a dangerous and discriminatory act that undermines human dignity and the rule of law.

He emphasized that these actions threaten not only the region but also the international order.

Additionally, Abdurrahman Babacan, another Turkish representative, referring to the Zionist regime's status as an observer member in this assembly, stated that such a position requires adherence to human rights and international law, and the implementation of the death penalty in Palestinian territories constitutes a serious violation of these principles.

On the other hand, Pelin Yılık, a representative of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), criticizing the continuation of attacks on Gaza, emphasized that the death penalty law is applied only against Palestinians, raising serious concerns about discrimination and injustice.

The Knesset (parliament) of the Zionist regime had previously passed the law on the execution of Palestinian prisoners in an inhumane act.

The Knesset's Internal Security Committee approved the draft law on executing Palestinian prisoners and referred it to the plenum for final review and passage.

This law allows Israeli authorities to impose death sentences on Palestinians accused of carrying out anti-Zionist operations.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club announced in mid-February that over 9,300 Palestinian and Arab prisoners and detainees are held in the prisons of the Zionist regime, and since the beginning of the "genocide crime" on October 7, 2023, they have been subjected to policies of torture, starvation, and gradual killing.

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