Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli drone strike on Gaza's Al-Nasr neighborhood

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least two Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The casualties come following a drone strike that hit civilians in the al-Nasr neighborhood in western Gaza City on Friday.

Medical sources said that the bodies of the two victims and a number of wounded were taken to al-Shifa Hospital.

The attack comes amid relentless Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

The Gaza government media office earlier said in a statement that Israel had committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, including killings, arrests, blockade measures and starvation policies.

The continued violations have resulted in the deaths of 972 Palestinians and injuries to 2,235 others.

The development comes following a genocidal war by Israel that left more than 72,000 Palestinians dead and over 172,000 injured, most of them women and children.

Violence by Israeli forces and extremist settlers has also escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, when Israel launched the genocidal war against the Palestinian blockaded region.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 1,154 Palestinians and wounded about 11,750.

Israeli military raids have also led to nearly 22,000 arrests across the occupied region since then.

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