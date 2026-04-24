Iran condemns Israeli crimes in occupied Palestine

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, including the recent killing of civilians and the assassination of Palestinian activists.

In a statement on Thursday, Baqaei said that since the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, nearly 800 Palestinians—many of them women and children—have been killed in attacks by the Israeli regime.

He added that the occupying Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, has turned the nominal ceasefire into a cover for continuing genocide and advancing a colonial plan to eliminate Palestine.

Baqaei further pointed to the direct responsibility of the United States for the crimes committed by the Israeli regime, citing its ongoing military and political support.

He emphasized the legal and moral obligation of all governments, the United Nations, human rights bodies, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take decisive and responsible action to halt these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable.