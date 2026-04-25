WHO: Over 1,800 Health Facilities Partially or Completely Destroyed in Gaza Amid Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 1,800 health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been partially or completely destroyed amid ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation on health infrastructure, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO on the “X” said on Friday that the deteriorating and dangerous humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to hinder reconstruction efforts in the war-affected enclave.

The health sector in Gaza is facing near-total collapse due to the ongoing blockade and military operations, leading to a sharp decline in medical services.

Data indicated that tens of thousands of victims have fallen since October 2023, as continued shelling and restricted access prevent ambulance and rescue teams from reaching many areas, leaving numerous victims trapped under rubble or lying in the streets.

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