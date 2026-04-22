Photos: Irish Activists Call Central Bank for End to Complicity Israeli Human Rights Violations in Gaza
A protest was held at the Central Bank of Ireland highlighting concerns about the treatment of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The statement referenced reports of torture, denial of medical care, starvation, and deaths in custody since the war in Gaza. It also criticized the sale of Israel Bonds, arguing that they support prison operations, military courts, administrative detention, and recent legislation. The protesters called on the Central Bank to end what they described as complicity in human rights violations.
22 April 2026 - 11:38
News ID: 1805130
Source: Abna24
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