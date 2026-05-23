Irish Foreign Minister Calls for EU-Wide Ban on Trade With Illegal Israeli Settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Irish foreign minister has called for an EU-wide ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements as the occupying regime pushes ahead with a Palestinian land grab and the expansion of settlements across the occupied West Bank.

In a social media post on Friday, Helen McEntee said that the bloc must send a “strong signal” that such actions were "unacceptable."

“Today at the Trade Foreign Affairs Council, I’m calling for an EU-level ban on trade with illegal settlements. We must send a strong signal that this behavior is unacceptable and must stop,” McEntee said on X.

Also speaking ahead of the EU council meeting, McEntee also said ministers would discuss European security, the situation in West Asia, and its impact on the bloc’s economic security.

European countries, including Spain and Ireland, have already pushed to suspend a pact governing the EU's ties with Israel.

They are leading a coalition urging the EU to take firm action: suspend the Israel Association Agreement, ban arms exports and impose sanctions over genocidal war in Gaza and rights abuses across the occupied territories.

Palestinians have long called on the international community to apply pressure on Israel to halt its settlement activities, which are deemed illegal under international law.

Despite these calls, Israeli settlement construction continues to intensify, particularly since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

In the West Bank and elsewhere across the occupied territories, Palestinian communities are facing rising settler violence, demolitions and forcible displacement. The Israeli expansionist agenda in the occupied territories targets the life, religious, and cultural heritage of Palestinians.

In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds. However, Israel has ignored the court's decision, continuing its illegal occupation and settlement expansion with full impunity.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016 states that settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territories "has no legal validity" and constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law.

The resolution calls for a halt to all settlement activities. Most of the international community regards the West Bank as occupied and views settlements as a major obstacle to Palestinian statehood.

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