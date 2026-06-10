Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Shedding Blood of Zionists, Trump is Imam Mahdi’s Command

ABNA24 - In a video message, Grand Ayatollah Javad Amoli has stated that spilling the blood of Zionists and figures like Donald Trump is the current command of Imam Mahdi (PBUH), while emphasizing the critical need for unity and solidarity.

the revered Shia source of emulation issued a video message offering condolences on the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, addressing the nation's current conditions.

He stated: "Once again, we offer our condolences on the heavy and unbearable martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution to the Islamic Ummah and his honorable and dignified family."

His Eminence stressed a crucial point, noting that the nation is now on the verge of a great test. "We must be careful and preserve unity and solidarity completely. If there is a slight hardship now, a boundless treasure lies ahead," he added.He continued: "We must know that a foreigner intended to target this land and water, seeking the fragmentation and disintegration of the country.

Our soil, our water, our honor, and our lives are one." Referencing a narration, he noted that when the 6th Shia Imam, Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq, was asked what to do if someone intends to seize property, territory, and soil, he replied: "Fight him and shed his blood, the responsibility is on me."Grand Ayatollah Javad Amoli explicitly stated: "Right now, spilling the blood of Zionists and Trump and the likes of them is the word of Imam Mahdi.

'Fight the Zionist, his blood is on me.' The word of Imam Mahdi (PBUH) is this: Fight the oppressive America, its blood is on me."In concluding his message to the people and the defenders and guardians of the country, the senior cleric declared: "Peace and blessings of God, the Prophet, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, Imam al-Sadiq, and Imam Mahdi be upon you, for you are the guardians of the religion of God."



/129