Funeral Ceremonies of Martyred Leader to Be Held after Ashura

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Headquarters for Commemorating the Martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be held after Ashura.

The Headquarters for Commemorating the Martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be held after Ashura *the tenth day of Muharram which falls on June 15 this year).

Considering the character of the martyred Leader of the revolution in mourning Imam Hussein (AS), and the importance of holding mourning ceremonies during the first ten days of Muharram in all parts of Iran and the world; the farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will be held after Ashura, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that there will be final coordination of the responsible agencies and popular groups to provide appropriate services to the dear mourning people.

It said the speculations and rumors published in the media inside and outside the country regarding the time and details of the funeral processions, which have caused confusion among many interested in attending this great event, are invalid.

The details of the procession will be announced by this headquarters at an appropriate time, it went on to say.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in US-Israeli strikes on his office in Tehran on February 28.

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