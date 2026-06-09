Tehran Municipality Announces Full Readiness for Martyred Leader's Funeral Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Municipality of Tehran announced the municipality’s full readiness for the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Abdolmotahhar Mohammadkhani held a press conference on Monday, June 8, at the Tehran Journalists’ House with the presence of media members.

Highlighting the plans for the funeral ceremony for the martyred leader, Mohammadkhani said the Tehran Municipality is preparing to hold a historic funeral for Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

“We hope that we will be able to provide good service in this area,” he stated.

According to officials, funeral processions for the martyred Leader will be held in Tehran as well as the holy cities of Qom and Mashhad.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with a number of senior Iranian commanders and officials, was martyred in a US-Israeli airstrike on his office in Tehran on February 28, 2026.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4, carrying out massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region.

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