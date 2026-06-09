Leader Advisor: 'We Will Definitely Break Any Naval Blockade' on Strait of Hormuz if Negotiations Fail

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohsen Rezaei, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says Iran remains committed to diplomacy but will not hesitate to decisively break the US naval blockade imposed on the Strait of Hormuz if negotiations fail.

“At the moment, we are pursuing our goals through negotiations. However, since a naval blockade constitutes a violation of our rights, we do not accept this situation and will definitely break any naval blockade,” Rezaei said in an interview with Russia Today television network aired on Monday.

The former IRGC commander added that Iran will never allow its legitimate rights to be violated.

He said Iran is fully committed to serious diplomatic efforts to secure its legitimate rights, but stands far more resolute and ready to defend its sovereignty with overwhelming force if necessary.

Rezaei left no room for ambiguity, “We are serious about negotiations, but we are even more serious about defending ourselves.”

He stressed that the Islamic Republic seeks victory through diplomacy, on the battlefield, and in protecting its national interests.

The Leader’s adviser highlighted how Iran has successfully exposed the aggressive and unreliable nature of the United States to the world during recent confrontations.

He stated, “In the negotiations, we are showing the world what America truly is and on what principles it actually operates. Simply exposing America’s real face, its repeated violation of agreements, breach of international law, and disregard for human rights, is in itself a victory for us.”

The former IRGC commander emphasized, "We want to win in negotiations, in war and in self-defense."

Iran will not compromise on its right to enrichment

The Russia Today correspondent asked: “What is Iran’s position regarding the US condition to halt uranium enrichment and hand over its enriched uranium stockpiles?”

Rezaei said, “We have enriched uranium within the framework of our international commitments, that is, in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and we will continue to do so in the future.”

He added, “We will not back down from our right to enrichment. Enrichment is a national asset and a technology that we currently use in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and electricity production. We want to use enrichment for energy production, and we will not relinquish our right in this field.”

Rezaei emphasized, “Regarding the enriched uranium reserves, it is the Islamic Republic of Iran that decides in this matter. We will not hand over the enriched material to any person or entity. Therefore, we will not accept any conditions regarding the enriched materials.”

'Trump is simply incapable of negotiating'

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about wanting a deal with Iran, Rezaei stated, “Any agreement is only possible if the rights of the Iranian people are completely respected under international law and the UN Charter.”

“Only under such conditions can an agreement be reached,” he said.

He expressed deep skepticism about reaching a genuine agreement with the United States, citing Trump’s well-known inconsistency and subservience to the Zionist regime.

“Mr. Trump does not demonstrate the necessary courage in negotiations. At times, he comes under the influence of public opinion manufactured by the Zionists. He says one thing to us and then takes it back. He is not fundamentally a man of negotiation; he is simply incapable of negotiating,” Rezaei remarked.

The senior Iranian official pointed out that indirect talks continue through mediators, but major obstacles remain, especially regarding the release of Iran’s frozen assets.

“Americans must speak clearly. Negotiations cannot succeed with ambiguity and excessive demands,” he warned.

Rezaei reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering control over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring there would be “no retreat” on this strategic lifeline.

“The management of the Strait of Hormuz is under our control, and trade through the Strait of Hormuz is free, provided that ships comply with the transit arrangements set by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy,” he said.

While commercial shipping remains open under IRGC security protocols, any hostile military attempt to blockade the waterway will be firmly rejected, he stated.

“Trade remains open, but military passage will absolutely not be permitted. We consider ourselves responsible for the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. Therefore, Iran will never relinquish its rights in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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