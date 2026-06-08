'Hear roar of Iranian nation in skies of Tel Aviv': Leader's aide after Iranian strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the Supreme Defense Council issued a strong warning to the enemy, saying the roaring voice heard in the skies of Tel Aviv is none other than the voice of the Iranian nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, shortly after Iran launched barrages of missiles at occupied territories in response to the persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian said Iran and Iranians will never submit to the imposition of anyone's will.

"This roaring voice you hear in the skies of Tel Aviv is the voice of the Iranian nation," read the message, in a reference to Iranian missile barrages targeting the occupied territories.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic's officials, relying on divine support and the backing of a vigilant and mobilized people, stand firm until final victory.

The Leader's representative and former top security official issued a clear ultimatum to the enemy, warning that any continuation of pressure and threats will be met with an even more decisive and crushing response.

"Continuing the path of pressure and threats will be met with an even more decisive and crushing response," he warned.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian armed forces carried out missile strikes at Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for Zionist attacks on Lebanon in breach of ceasefire agreements.

Iran had previously called for a complete halt to Zionist aggression on all resistance fronts, warning that any partial ceasefire that isolates Lebanon will not be accepted.

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