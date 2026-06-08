Leader’s adviser to Israel: Halt your folly or face resistance’s chain of responses

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has issued an ultimatum to the Israeli regime and its backers, stating that any continued aggression will unleash a calculated chain of responses from the Axis of Resistance.

In a statement on Sunday night following the occupying regime’s latest blatant ceasefire violations in Lebanon, Velayati said, “The prediction made a few days ago has materialized: a missile response of the ‘Dhāt al-Salāsil’ (chain/sequential) type.”

“Today’s stupidity by the regime in Beirut and its blatant violation of the ceasefire has activated the first link in our chain response,” he stated.

“The current security situation in Bab al-Mandab should not lead the enemy into miscalculation. The rings of the Resistance Axis have the full capability to lock both waterways. The choice is yours: stop this foolishness or enter a balanced equation for disciplining the two straits!” he noted.

Velayati’s remarks came following Iran's missile barrage on Israeli-occupied territories in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of ceasefire agreements.

Iranian armed forces launched a barrage of missiles on Sunday night at Israeli-occupied territories in response to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.

The remarks underscore the Islamic Republic’s resolute commitment to defending the resistance front and imposing a real balance of power in the region through strength and deterrence.

Any further provocations by the Zionist entity will be met with escalating, proportionate action, as successive links in the prepared chain response are activated by the Axis of Resistance.

The two strategic maritime chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, are vital arteries for global energy supplies and trade. The Resistance Axis possesses the proven capability to secure or disrupt these waterways if the aggressors persist in their reckless crimes, a reality that has already begun reshaping the equations of power across West Asia.

Velayati’s warning comes amid repeated ceasefire breaches by the Zionist regime, which has continued its aggressive posture in Lebanon despite international calls for restraint.

Such violations expose the occupying entity’s utter disregard for agreements and its desperate reliance on escalation to conceal internal weaknesses.

Iranian officials have repeatedly affirmed that the Islamic Republic and its allies across the Axis of Resistance will not tolerate aggression against Lebanon or any part of the resistance front. Every new crime by the aggressors will elicit a crushing and precise reply, as Sunday night operations have already demonstrated on the ground.

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