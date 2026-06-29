Iranian Official: Hezbollah Is True Guardian of Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has declared Hezbollah the true protector of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Sunday, Velayati wrote, “After years of diplomatic experience, I say, ‘Freedom without political independence is a golden cage’; Hezbollah is the pillar of the tent and the true guardian of Lebanon’s existence and independence.”

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