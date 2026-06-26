Stability of Persian Gulf Arabs Indebted to Iran's Management of Strait of Hormuz: Velayati

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Akbar Velayati, in a message on social media regarding the joint statement of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council, wrote:

Today's stability of the Persian Gulf Arabs is indebted to Iran's centuries-old management of the vital artery of the Strait of Hormuz. The West has brought nothing to the region but savagery and plunder.

"The margin-dwellers and political children of the region" should not be delighted by commissioned statements, and they should know: your existence is a matter of scavenging from this table.

In the rearrangement of great equations, the small margin-dwellers have no place at the table; they will be eliminated, and their strategic existence is indebted to Tehran's ceiling of tolerance.

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