Sharp Decline in U.S. Army Weapons Stockpiles After War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Donald Trump, the U.S. President, and senior Pentagon officials are currently trying to manage a crisis on two fronts simultaneously. On one hand, they are pressuring American arms companies and defense industries to rapidly increase production of munitions consumed in the war against Iran, and on the other hand, they are pursuing a political battle to convince Congress to pass an additional massive $70 billion budget to cover the costs of the war.

According to a report published by the American newspaper The New York Times, the war against Iran has caused a sharp decline in the U.S. Army's munitions stockpiles.

During this war, the U.S. Army fired approximately 1,100 long-range stealth cruise missiles. Missiles that were intended to be used in a possible operation against China. Also, more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles were used, equivalent to about 10 times the U.S. Army's annual purchase of this type of missile.

In addition, during the war against Iran, more than 1,200 Patriot defense missiles were fired, with each missile estimated to cost over $4 million. More than 1,000 precision ground-based missiles were also used. Internal estimates by the U.S. Department of Defense indicate that current stockpiles have dropped to a concerning level.

Despite claims by senior U.S. Central Command officials that they have all necessary capabilities for a scenario of resuming conflict with Tehran, Washington's main strategic concern has now shifted eastward toward the Asian region.

The U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies recently warned that the decline in munitions stockpiles has created a security gap for a possible conflict in the western Pacific Ocean. A warning that refers to China's growing threats against Taiwan and the entire region.

To resolve this crisis, representatives of the American arms industry explained in a meeting with Trump at the White House that expanding production lines requires immediate provision of additional financial resources.

On the other hand, the Pentagon is trying to find unconventional solutions to meet the increased demand. In this context, Raytheon has announced that it is cooperating with a startup in the field of 3D printing to increase Tomahawk missile production from 90 per year to 1,000.

The major arms company Lockheed Martin has also not lagged behind and is exploring cooperation with the defense division of General Motors to use automotive industry methods for mass production of advanced weapons.

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