Associated Press: Shiite Mourning in America During Muharram, Interviews with Charity "Who is Hussain?"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Associated Press news agency, in a report on the reflection of Muharram and Ashura rituals among Shiites worldwide, wrote that Shiites in the days leading to Ashura, in an atmosphere mixed with collective mourning, keep alive the memory and name of Imam Hussain (a.s.). The media outlet reported that Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), in the seventh century CE, and among Shiites, it is considered a symbol of standing against oppression and tyranny.

The report, quoting Noor Zehra Zaidi, an assistant professor of history at the University of Maryland Baltimore County in the United States who researches Shiite Islam, stated that the annual gathering of Shiites and the revisiting of collective memory and shared grief allow the narrative of Karbala to connect with the conditions of the time each year. According to her, one of the enduring features of Ashura ceremonies is that Shiite rituals and gatherings, while reflecting local cultures, languages, and traditions, remain centered on Karbala.

Mourning, Elegy, and Solidarity in American Shiite Communities

In another part of its report, the Associated Press turned to the United States and wrote that many Shiites with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds in this country gather in religious assemblies, listening to Quran recitation, elegy, lamentation, and speeches. The media outlet, quoting Noor Zehra Zaidi, wrote that in many Shiite communities, emotional grieving and crying are considered acts of worship, as they signify empathy with the suffering of the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) AhlulBayt (a.s.).

The Associated Press report stated that Adam Al-Maliki, one of the leaders of the London-based charity "Who is Hussain?" residing in the U.S. state of Michigan, described the atmosphere of Muharram as a time when "our community comes alive" and everyone comes together in a beautiful collective unity. He described these programs as an opportunity for self-improvement, self-purification, and getting closer to God through the path of Imam Hussain (a.s.). Also, Sakina Ali, a 23-year-old woman residing in Texas and a volunteer member of the "Who is Hussain?" charity, said that she attends these gatherings with four generations of her family, and the atmosphere of the ceremony is so impactful that she feels a spiritual tremor and excitement within her.

America; Blood Donation in the Name of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

In another part of the report, the Associated Press covered blood donation programs among some Shiite communities, particularly in the United States, and wrote that Sakina Ali from Texas, through the activities of the "Who is Hussain?" charity, has participated in organizing blood donation campaigns during Muharram. According to her, the aim of this action is "saving human lives" and "doing good in the name of Hussain," and since a large community of Shiites gathers during these days, the impact of this movement is amplified.

The report continued that Dr. Mustafa Jafari, a physician and board member of the "Imam Ali (a.s.) Mosque" in New Jersey, said that these blood donation programs have been held at their mosque for years. He stated, "We really do this to honor Imam Hussain and his companions and family. He gave his blood to stand against injustice, and we feel we should donate our blood to save human lives." The Associated Press added that many Shiites participating in these programs draw inspiration from the legacy of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and consider it an invitation to fight injustice, altruism, adherence to principles, and moral steadfastness.

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