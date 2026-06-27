Danger from the Heart of Europe; Behind the Rise of the Far Right and Hate Networks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The political and security scene in Europe is witnessing a widespread wave of radicalization of nationalist currents. Where far-right parties are entering power structures with greater force or advancing in elections, exploiting the migration crisis and declining political participation.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, this far-right current has now appeared with a new face. A face that smiles, but in the hierarchy of the internal enemy, has replaced Jews with Muslims and immigrants. In the shadow of a wave of political extremism that could shake the foundations of fragile European democracies and lead to a dark night for liberal democracy.

The film "Far Right; The Looming Danger from Europe," broadcast as part of the "Al Jazeera 360" documentary series, is the result of a widespread and cross-border investigative effort in Europe. This work has not only examined outward signs but has delved into the hidden structure of the galaxy of extremism and hatred.

By accessing exclusive dialogues and interviews with the true theorists of the plans for reverse migration and the great replacement, the film has sought to provide a psychological and structural portrait of the phenomenon of hatred. It has also criticized the claims of the far-right current by using direct testimonies and examining the views of former leaders and officials of neo-Nazi currents and skinhead groups, as well as analyzing data and statistics.

Germany and the Reverse Migration Plan

Tangible signs of danger begin in Germany, where the country's intelligence agencies have identified about 15,000 violent extremists. Hans-Jörg Engelke, a state secretary at the German Interior Ministry since 2015, has presented a concerning picture of the erosion of boundaries and the uncontrollability of political discourse.

The new neo-Nazis no longer appear with shaved heads and military boots, but operate with neat clothing and a modern appearance. This has contributed to the success of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party. This party has gained second place in polls since 2023 and has proposed a reverse migration plan.

Björn Höcke, the real leader of this party, believes that this current is waging a cultural battle to turn Europe into a fortress by expelling immigrants.

In January 2024, the investigative website Correctiv reported on a secret meeting in Potsdam attended by members of the Alternative for Germany party and Martin Sellner, an influential figure of the identitarian movement. At this meeting, Sellner presented a plan to expel and force parallel societies, including non-Europeans, Arabs, Africans, and Muslims, to leave the country. This sparked a wave of widespread protests in Germany.

The term "parallel societies" in sociology and political science refers to situations where immigrant groups or ethnic and religious minorities in a host country become structurally and culturally separated from the mainstream society, instead creating independent social structures such as closed neighborhoods, educational centers, economic networks, and separate institutions.

The Myth of the Great Replacement

In Belgium, the nationalist far-right current operates in the Flanders region through the "Vlaams Belang" party. Filip De Winter, a member of this party, promotes the great replacement theory and claims that Brussels has become the capital of this process.

But Karim Deïb, a data analyst, refutes this narrative with numbers and statistics, saying that most foreigners residing in Brussels are European. The French rank first and Moroccans rank fourth.

This far-right current is connected to cross-border networks such as the "Identity and Democracy" group in the European Parliament, led by Gerolf Annemans. A network whose goal is the organized reduction of immigrant presence.

Benjamin Biard, a political thinker, warns that the great replacement ideology is a direct driver of violence and terrorism, as seen in the attacks by Anders Breivik in Norway and the Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand by Brenton Tarrant. This view is linked to the accelerationist extremist current, which believes in initiating a race war and inciting violence.

France; The Galaxy of Violent Groups

France has about 3,000 violent extremists, and half of far-right terrorist acts in Europe occur in this country.

In this context, journalist Sébastien Bourdon, through a Telegram channel, revealed the existence of cells composed of security and military forces that planned to set fire to migrant centers and secretly destroy bodies.

This structure is completed by the return of revolutionary nationalist and new fascist currents, including the revival of the "Group for the Defense of the Union" led by Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier and the "Cocarde" student union led by Vianney Fonderecher, which is linked to the "National Rally" party.

Safiya Ait Aarab, a political activist, believes that France has entered a phase of normalizing the far right, led by Marine Le Pen, a process accelerated by the emergence of Éric Zemmour.

This threat has intensified with attacks on institutions, the burning of the mayor's house in Saint-Brevin, and the threat to kill parliamentarian Thomas Port from the "Committee 732" group.

In Lyon, known as a far-right stronghold, Elliot Bertin, leader of the "Lyon Populaire" movement, has supported violence and declared his opposition to immigration and his refusal to prioritize differences between Europeans and non-Europeans. While the French government has been unable to counter it, the anti-fascist movement "Jeune Garde" led by Raphaël Arnault has increased its counter-activities.

Ultimately, the far-right current in Europe today has become a single political network and family that shares an anti-egalitarian view, while Europe stands at a historic crossroads: either the expansion of party and paramilitary extremism, or the formation of popular movements in opposition to this dark vision.

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