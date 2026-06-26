Southern Lebanon Between Rubble, Memory; Homes That Collapsed in Seconds

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the cessation of military operations by the Zionist regime, displaced Lebanese families began returning to the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon to assess the extent of the damage and clear the accumulated concrete rubble in residential and commercial areas.

Ihab al-Aqdi, in a field report for Al Jazeera, presented images of the field situation in the region and the process of rebuilding homes and neighborhoods that have suffered extensive destruction.

Damage Assessment

A Lebanese citizen named "Abu Hussain" was assessing the damage among the rubble of his damaged home. A home that his family had built since 1960. The intense airstrikes by the Zionist regime caused this house and all its contents to be completely destroyed.

Standing beside the ruins of his home, Abu Hussain said, "We have been here since 1960. The memories of my family, my children, and myself are all here. All our memories remain here."

Popular Efforts for Reconstruction

In the economic sector, shops and industrial workshops in the city of Tyre have also suffered extensive damage, including the shop of "Abu Ghassan," who worked in tire sales and car repair and had established it 45 years ago.

Abu Ghassan explained that the Zionist regime's attacks completely destroyed his home, shop, and commercial warehouses, as well as his brothers' homes. Meanwhile, his son Ghassan was searching through the rubble for his school books and notebooks so he could continue his education after the cessation of hostilities.

At the same time, a number of people, without waiting for official reconstruction plans from the Lebanese government, have begun initial measures personally. A citizen named "Abbas" has started repairing cracked walls and damaged windows of his home using basic materials.

According to him, the aim of these measures is to reopen homes and rebuild damaged areas.

The Cost of Destruction in Southern Lebanon

Reports published by UN-affiliated bodies have announced the dimensions of direct material damage in southern Lebanon as follows: the complete destruction of more than 11,000 residential and commercial buildings has been recorded in southern Lebanon, and the amount of direct material damage in the south of the country is estimated at approximately 1.38 billion dollars.

Simultaneously with the beginning of local efforts to reopen roads and rebuild basic infrastructure, the process of people returning to the cities and villages of southern Lebanon continues.

According to official Lebanese statistics, the Zionist regime has launched attacks against Lebanon since March 2, which have displaced more than one million people.

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