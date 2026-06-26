Imam Hussain (a.s.) Taught Humanity the Lesson of Fighting Oppression: Pakistani Sunni Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Liaqat Baloch, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, announced that Imam Hussain (a.s.), through his uprising against the false system and oppression, provided an eternal path of perseverance, courage, and resistance against tyranny to the Islamic Ummah and all of humanity.

He emphasized the necessity of commemorating the martyrs of Karbala, preserving unity and solidarity, and observing mutual respect among Islamic sects.

Liaqat Baloch said, "Imam Hussain's (a.s.) uprising against false leadership and a system deviated from the Quran and Sunnah was a historic movement to confront oppression and corruption, which to this day is recognized as a lasting model for standing against tyranny."

This Pakistani political figure, referring to the moral charter of the National Unity Council, which was drafted in 1995 to reduce sectarian tensions in Pakistan, said, "This document remains agreed upon by all religious groups, and based on it, the excommunication or issuance of a death sentence against any Islamic sect is considered un-Islamic and rejected. Respect for the AhlulBayt (a.s.), the Companions, the wives of the Prophet (p.b.u.h), and the Rightly Guided Caliphs is also considered part of complete faith."

He called on religious preachers and speakers to refrain from any provocative and offensive rhetoric and to promote a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect instead of division.

Liaqat Baloch concluded by emphasizing that the exploitative and anti-human global system is in decline, and the only way to save the Islamic world is through unity and solidarity among Muslims.

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