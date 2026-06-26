Iran's Foreign Ministry to the PGCC: Regional Security Cannot Be Achieved Through Foreign Intervention

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran described the positions contained in the joint statement of the U.S. Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council - dated June 25, 2026 - as interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative, and warns against the continuation of belligerent and interventionist behaviors in the region.

The claim of "America's enduring commitment to the security of the PGCC member states" is nothing more than rhetoric and a distortion of reality. It has now become clearer than ever that the U.S. military presence in the region's countries is merely a burden on the nations of the region and a source of insecurity and division. America's use of military bases and facilities in the region's countries to commit the crime of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the period from February 28 to April 8, 2026, clearly demonstrated that the United States places no value on the security of the region's countries or their mutual relations. It is expected that the countries of the region, whose territories and facilities were used by the American-Zionist aggressors during the recent imposed war to attack Iran, will reconsider their views. The Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes the explicit obligation of the PGCC member states, in accordance with international law and the principle of good neighborliness, to prevent any use of their territory and facilities by third parties for the design, organization, support, and implementation of illegal actions, including military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing disgust at the repetition of the great lie fabricated by the genocidal Zionist regime and the United States regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, advises the PGCC member governments to join the Islamic Republic of Iran in realizing the initiative of a West Asia free of nuclear weapons, instead of aligning with the United States in portraying Iran's peaceful nuclear program as a threat, and to compel the U.S. regime to cease its obstructionism in the implementation of this initiative.

Lasting peace and security in the region can only be achieved through confidence-building and mutual cooperation among the countries of the region, and away from the destructive interventions of the United States. The inclusion of the clichéd phrase "threats emanating from Iran" as a concept that was fabricated years ago by the Zionist regime and the United States in the path of Iranophobia is a sign of the U.S. administration's attempt to impose its illusions and ambitions on the region's countries. In this regard, the portrayal of Iran's defense capabilities as a threat is strongly condemned. At a time when the United States, in line with its "divide and rule" policy, has entangled the PGCC member states in a dangerous and endless arms race and turned West Asia into a vast arsenal, talking about Iran's missile and drone program is irresponsible and utterly condemned. It is self-evident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not show the slightest leniency in defending Iran's sovereignty and its related capabilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing regret over the PGCC's alignment with the United States and the Zionist regime in describing the resistance of Palestine and Lebanon as "Iran's proxy forces," reminds that the only proxy entity in the region is the Zionist regime. The struggle of the Palestinian and Lebanese people against occupation and apartheid is a legitimate and entirely legal matter under international law, and all governments are obliged to support them in realizing their right to self-determination and liberation from colonial occupation and apartheid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the direct responsibility of the United States, the Zionist regime, and those regional countries that participated in the American-Zionist military aggression against Iran in imposing insecurity on the Strait of Hormuz, notes that the Strait of Hormuz lies within the territorial waters of the two coastal states, Iran and Oman, and what has been agreed upon in paragraph 5 of the memorandum of understanding ending the imposed war will serve as the basis for action regarding the management of navigation in this strait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling the experience of the recent imposed war instigated by the United States and the Zionist regime against the region, calls upon the PGCC member states to reconsider their approaches to the security of this region and once again emphasizes that collective security can only be achieved through cooperation among all countries of the region, without foreign intervention.

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