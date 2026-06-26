Hezbollah Secretary-General: Zionist Regime Must Withdraw from Lebanese Soil in Humiliation / Iran; Path to Liberation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, announced the failure of the Zionist-American project and the entry into a new phase, and called for action based on the new phase. He said, "With the Ashura stance of all our dear and honorable people, we were able to stop this aggression and we were able to achieve a great achievement."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, at the conclusion of the Ashura march in the southern suburb of Beirut, added, "We were faced with a war whose goal was to eliminate the existence of Hezbollah, its social environment, its people, and the citizens associated with it in Lebanon. The Zionist regime is present in Lebanon because it wants to devour it. This regime is present in Lebanon because it wants to occupy it in the path of Greater Israel. Resistance was also formed because of aggression and occupation."

The Memorandum of Understanding; The Defeat of America and the Zionist Regime

Sheikh Naim Qassem, stating that the memorandum of understanding is the official declaration of the defeat of America and the Zionist regime, said, "Iran today builds the future not only for itself but for the region. We cooperated with Iran during the period of aggression and confronted it together, and we defeated the project together. They wanted us to be isolated and scattered, but we acted as one axis, and this is a natural right."

He continued, "We thank Iran so that this gratitude reaches the sick hearts and brings them down with their own regret. We thank Iran and will remain with you. We want you by our side and we want to be of one heart, because it became clear that your power alongside the power of the resistance forces in the field helps create a proper balance. A balance that brings us to a new phase, which is the phase of breaking the Zionist regime's project and preparing the ground for removing this regime from our land."

Sheikh Naim Qassem, in another part of his speech, referred to five main axes that he said we believe in and pursue.

Complete Withdrawal of the Zionist Regime from Lebanon

In the first axis, he said, "The Zionist regime has no option but a complete withdrawal from every inch of Lebanese soil and the cessation of aerial, ground, and naval aggression and all its forms. The Zionist regime's aggression failed in achieving its expansionist objectives, and this is an important starting point for our movement."

He added, "The Zionist regime must withdraw without any conditions, and no commitment that is against Lebanon's sovereignty will be accepted. No one has the right to sign or accept anything. The ceiling of all solutions is Lebanon's full sovereignty and full independence. No normalization of relations, no cancellation of the state of enmity, no gain for Israel, and no partial presence on Lebanese soil."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized, "The Zionist regime must withdraw in humiliation and disgrace, and this will happen."

He added, "We believe that the ceiling of sovereignty can be achieved within the framework of the results of the November 27, 2024 agreement, based only on south of the Litani River, not all of southern Lebanon."

Resistance Continues

Sheikh Naim Qassem, in the second axis, said, "The resistance will continue with its presence, decisions, capabilities, and abilities. The resistance today is the pillar of Lebanon's independence and liberation, and it will remain. The resistance is these people, this land, and this history and future."

He also called on Lebanese officials to review their path and added, "The Lebanese government cannot be hostile to more than half of the people of this country and proceed naturally. The country is built with its components, not with positions."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized, "Political sovereignty must be reviewed in two areas. First, the unity of word, unity of ranks and political stance against the Zionist enemy, and stopping the implementation of the demands of guardianship and the enemy, and adopting decisions that serve the interests of America and the Zionist regime."

He added, "We are ready to extend our hand. Seize the opportunity. The resistance is powerful, and if you move in the path of Lebanon's sovereignty, we are with you."

He considered the second duty of the Lebanese government to be strengthening the will to build the state, solving economic problems, returning people's deposits, reconstruction, and reducing social gaps.

Iran; The Path to Liberation

Sheikh Naim Qassem, in the fourth axis, said, "It is necessary to benefit from the path of understanding between Iran and America as essential support for Lebanon's sovereignty. An exceptional power that God has sent as a gift from heaven for us."

He asked, "What do you have in Lebanon to confront the aggression?"

He then stated, "It has been proven that Iran is the path to liberation."

Opposition to Pressures for Normalization with the Zionist Regime

Sheikh Naim Qassem, in the fifth axis, called for an end to the pressure from Arab and foreign countries to drag Lebanon toward sedition or compromise with the Zionist regime, and said, "Cooperation with countries that help Lebanon for its sovereignty and building it must be at the highest level."

He added, "Tell them to show this in practice, not that some countries come and say put aside your weapons so we can help you. This is the Zionist regime's project."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized, "We welcome countries that work for reconstruction, restoring sovereignty, strengthening the Lebanese army, removing the Zionist regime, and preventing the achievement of its goals."

Emphasis on Palestine and the Axis of Resistance

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also praised the people of Gaza and Palestine and said, "O sacrificing and noble people, the world has wronged you, but the blood of your martyrs and the sacrifices of your people will remain the main title of freedom, dignity, and liberation."

He added, "We are with you. Palestine and the liberation of Palestine will remain our compass."

Sheikh Naim Qassem also praised the people of Yemen, its leadership, and its armed forces, and said that they stood firm at a time when the world had abandoned Palestine, Lebanon, and the axis of resistance.

He also thanked the people of Iraq, the religious authority, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Iraqi government for their support and assistance to Lebanon and the resistance.

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