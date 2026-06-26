NY Mayor: Ashura Day Reminds Us of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) Unwavering Commitment to Human Dignity!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Zahran Mamdani, posting an image of himself at a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (a.s.), stated, "Ashura is a time for remembrance, sacrifice, and reflection." In this message, published on the social media platform X on the occasion of Ashura, he wrote, "Today, the tenth day of Muharram, reminds us of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) unwavering commitment to truth and human dignity. His eternal legacy reminds us of the enduring values of faith, service to one another, and the belief that justice is always worth fighting for."

He then, recalling Imam Hussain's (a.s.) struggle against oppression and tyranny, continued, "The strength of our city comes from the diverse religious traditions that shape it, and from our shared struggle against injustice and oppression."

In conclusion, Mamdani, emphasizing the importance of taking Imam Hussain's (a.s.) path as a guiding principle in advancing policy, added, "May we advance these values in building a more just city for every single New Yorker."

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