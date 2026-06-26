Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: If the U.S. Does Not Control Israel, We Will Respond

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that we consider the movements and presence of military aircraft of the terrorist Zionist regime army in the skies of some neighboring countries toward Iran as a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that if the United States is unable to restrain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against itself and considers it its right to respond to these dangerous actions.

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