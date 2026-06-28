Ansarullah Dismisses US-Sponsored Lebanon-Israel Agreement as Plot Against Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has categorically dismissed the US-sponsored framework agreement between the government in Beirut and the Israeli regime, describing it as a plot to pull the plug on Hezbollah.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, emphasized on Saturday that the deal constitutes a wicked collusion to annihilate the resistance front in Lebanon.

"The most dangerous aspect of the agreement is the success of the Israeli enemy in transferring the battle into Lebanon.

The inescapable outcome of the agreement will be one of these two scenarios: A devastating civil war in Lebanon or an all-out occupation of Lebanon by the Zionists. Therefore, the Lebanese people have the right to overthrow this puppet government by any possible means," Farah pointed out.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, dismissed the framework agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed with US sponsorship, demanding that Israel leave Lebanese lands, as outlined in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

In his statement, Sheikh Qassem expressed his views on the framework agreement, which was finalized in Washington after the fifth round of talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv on Friday.

“This agreement has no validity, and the terms of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding should be followed,” he stated.

Sheikh Qassem also cautioned against tying Israel's withdrawal to the disarmament of all resistance forces in Lebanon, labeling this as “a very dangerous proposal that crosses all red lines. ”

The Hezbollah chief underlined that such an move would make Lebanon “a plaything for the Israeli enemy. ”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel on Friday, describing it as the start of a difficult journey.

He noted that the agreement creates a legal foundation for future negotiations, but emphasized that much work remains to be done.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a major success for the Tel Aviv regime.

He stated that Israel would stop Lebanese citizens and Hezbollah fighters from entering the security belt under Israeli control and will maintain its occupation of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.

An Israeli official referred to the agreement as a "remarkable achievement for Israel."

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