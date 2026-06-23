Head of Shin Bet: Attack Similar to Al-Aqsa Storm Will Be Repeated in Eilat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency - ABNA - David Zini, the head of the intelligence and internal security organization of the Zionist regime known as "Shin Bet," today, Monday, warned about the dire security situation prevailing in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The head of Shin Bet has repeatedly repeated in confidential meetings of the Zionist regime's security agencies that a possible attack similar to the "Al-Aqsa Storm" of October 7, 2023, will be repeated in the city of Eilat. David Zini has ordered Shin Bet members and officials to place the scenario of such an attack among their main priorities.

Israeli security sources emphasize that there is no reliable information confirming the claims of the head of Shin Bet. Zini claims that this ground attack will this time take place through infiltration from Jordan and Egypt.

Claiming that Ansarullah forces from Yemen will also participate in this possible operation, he believes that in this attack, the "Eilat" region will be targeted.

Israeli sources emphasize that in light of these statements, Shin Bet is monitoring the transfer of Arab citizens for residence in Eilat.

The newspaper Haaretz reported today, citing security sources, that the head of Shin Bet considers Eilat a security weakness due to its remote geographical location.

According to these sources, Zini estimates that the attack on Eilat will begin with a coordinated and simultaneous ground infiltration, and several armed organizations may participate in it, with Ansarullah also assisting in this matter.

A few weeks ago, Zini traveled to Eilat along with Shin Bet officials and met with city security officials, during which he discussed the scenario of a possible ground infiltration.

An Israeli security source said that Shin Bet has recently shown attention to the transfer of Israeli Arab citizens to Eilat and has described it as "concerning." The police have monitored this issue but do not consider it troublesome.

A senior police officer said, "We hear how Shin Bet views this issue, but at this stage, no security incidents have been observed here."

According to this Zionist officer, the police have observed another phenomenon regarding the entry of criminal organizations into Eilat and property purchases there, although no unusual increase in crime has been observed so far.

The chief of police in the Eilat region said a few months ago that Israel's Internal Security Council is monitoring the increase in the number of Arab residents in the city. Zini had said in a meeting with the political-security cabinet in recent months that there are efforts by Arab citizens to dominate Eilat.

Zini has described Eilat in security meetings as an undefended city with no defensive barrier. A security source in this regard said, "No one in the security establishment knows on what information Zini is making such claims," and reported that "within Shin Bet, this matter is regarded as a theory stemming from his troubled mind, based on no confidential information."

This security source added that Zini "has become obsessed with Eilat. This has been with him from the beginning. He constantly says on every occasion: Eilat, Eilat, Eilat. This will happen in Eilat."

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