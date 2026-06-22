Qatar's Effort to Contain Fire in Region; Doha's Warning About Destructive Elements in Tehran-Washington Negotiations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a press statement, Qatar's Prime Minister referred to the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, describing it as a platform for halting the war and an important framework for negotiations. He added, "Although there are many points of disagreement in the negotiations between the two sides, we have witnessed both sides' insistence on finding a solution." He also referred to various aspects of the negotiations, including the nuclear file and security issues such as the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a portion of his remarks, Qatar's Prime Minister criticized Iran's recent actions toward regional countries and emphasized the need for Tehran to cooperate with the Persian Gulf countries based on mutual trust. He also strongly criticized Israel's military actions in Lebanon, stating that the killing of civilians under a ceasefire is unacceptable, and called for an end to occupation and respect for Lebanon's sovereignty. He identified Netanyahu as the primary source of tension in the region.

In this regard, J.D. Vance, Vice President of the United States, during a conference in Switzerland, reported significant progress in the nuclear talks. He announced that Iran has agreed to invite international inspectors and that talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency will begin today in "Bürgenstock." Vance also announced the establishment of three key mechanisms for "keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," "preventing exchange of fire," and "demining the Strait of Hormuz."

However, while American officials speak of progress in the talks, Iranian sources stated in an interview that despite the lifting of the naval blockade, there is no difference between the status of the Strait of Hormuz and the blockade, and no formal negotiations have taken place so far regarding the nuclear file or talks with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the Agency.

**************

End/ 345E