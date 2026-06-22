Iran’s Representative met Chinese, Indian counterparts on Sidelines of the BRICS Summit

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi in the early morning of Monday, June 22, to participate in the meeting of the heads of agencies and national security advisors of the BRICS member countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of agencies and national security advisors of the BRICS member countries in New Delhi, Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, met and held talks with Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, regarding the latest regional and international developments as well as bilateral cooperation.

During this meeting, while emphasizing the strategic partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, he expressed gratitude for the Chinese government's political support during the recent war.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's resistance against foreign aggression, the Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council considered this victory to be the result of wise leadership, the faith and steadfastness of the Iranian nation, and the capability of the country's armed forces.

Nezami also pointed to the extensive existing capacities and stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various political, economic, and security spheres.

He also referred to the unpredictable approach of the enemies of the country and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to counter any disruption in the implementation process of the peace agreement provisions and to respond to any possible future threat.

China's Foreign Minister Emphasizes Iran's Ability to Preserve Its Security and Sovereignty

Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, also pointed to the resilience of the Iranian nation against foreign aggression and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's ability to preserve its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

While welcoming the improvement of Iran's relations with regional countries, he announced China's readiness to play a constructive role in the negotiation process and diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening regional peace and stability.

The two sides emphasized the continuation of close consultations and the expansion of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

Meeting with India's National Security Advisor

On the sidelines of this summit, Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, also met and held talks with Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor.

During this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in West Asia and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Iran and India, as well as the two countries' interactions within the framework of BRICS.

Both parties emphasized the importance of continuing consultations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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