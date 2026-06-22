Religious Solidarity with Palestinian Nation; Head of Worldwide Anglican Church Committed to Supporting Freedom, Peace for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sarah Mullally, the head of the Anglican Church, during a speech at St. Peter's Church in the city of Birzeit in the West Bank, expressing deep emotion over the hardships of life that Palestinian families are struggling with, said, "I understand that, unlike many of you, I enjoy freedoms such as crossing borders and checkpoints. But upon witnessing the realities of this land, I stand before you humbly to join you in prayer and solidarity." She emphasized that she would never forget the experiences and things she heard during this journey, and would use her position to pursue peaceful efforts.

This five-day pilgrimage, undertaken at the invitation of Bishop Hosam Naoum, aims to show solidarity and meet with Palestinian Christians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Israel. During this trip, in addition to visiting holy sites, Mullally will also visit health projects and schools under the administration of the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem.

These remarks come as previously, some high-ranking officials of the Church of England, including Bishop Stephen Cottrell, had spoken of the aggressive treatment by settlers in the occupied territories, and some religious leaders had even compared the situation of food distribution in Gaza to critical and deadly conditions similar to scenes from films. Mullally's trip represents a new and direct approach by the Anglican Church in confronting humanitarian and political crises in the Middle East.

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