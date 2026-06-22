CNN: Israel Considering Symbolic Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While the United States, under the memorandum of understanding with Iran, is committed to an immediate end to the war against Lebanon, CNN has reported on the possibility of a limited withdrawal by the Zionist regime from Lebanese territory.

According to the CNN report, an informed Israeli source said that the Zionist regime, as part of upcoming negotiations with Lebanon, is considering announcing a "symbolic" withdrawal from the country's south. This idea has been discussed prior to the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, which are scheduled to be held this week in Washington under the supervision of the Donald Trump administration.

According to the source, Israel is considering a limited withdrawal as a "signal" to the Lebanese government. The source claimed that Tel Aviv's aim in this move is to prioritize the diplomatic path and separate Lebanon from the US-Iran negotiations. This withdrawal would include the removal of some forces from relatively small areas beyond the so-called "Yellow Line."

This news comes as the first clause of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding emphasizes an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, in recent days, Benjamin Netanyahu, Yisrael Katz, and other senior Israeli officials have spoken of the regime's continued occupier presence in Lebanon. Katz on Sunday rejected the withdrawal of the Israeli army from southern areas and committed that the country would not withdraw from what it calls a "security zone."

Hours earlier, Qatar and Pakistan, in a joint statement, announced that the negotiating parties have agreed to establish a "de-escalation nucleus," and that this mechanism will operate with the participation of Doha and Islamabad to monitor commitment to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon.

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