Zionist Expert: Iran's Great Victory, Israel's Strategic Fall in Trump's Diplomacy Game

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Arya Aguzzi, a security analyst, in his column on the Times of Israel website, emphasized that while the Islamic Republic has solidified its regional position by standing firm against the great powers, Israel, due to being sidelined from the negotiating table and Washington's prioritization of its own economic interests (such as oil prices and the US elections), is facing an unprecedented and dire situation.

The analyst believes that Iran, utilizing its negotiation skills, has managed to steer Washington toward granting extensive concessions and "first-class prizes" – concessions that include preserving enriched uranium reserves, the rapid development of long-range ballistic missiles, and progress in nuclear programs. Aguzzi warned that while Israel was unaware of Washington's decisions and the details of the memorandum of understanding, learning of the news through other media, Iran is preparing for a "great revenge" with deadlier equipment and possibly nuclear and aerial weapons in cooperation with Russia. He emphasized that Trump was only pursuing America's national interests, and his promises to Netanyahu were merely a political deception.

In the final section, the columnist, severely criticizing Israel's power structure, described the current government as a "paper government" and incompetent. He described Israel's security cabinet as a collection of "puppet show dolls" whose only function is to blindly approve the Prime Minister's decisions, and warned that Israel now stands alone against Iran-affiliated forces (such as Hezbollah and Hamas).

Aguzzi warned that if the Democrats come to power in the upcoming US elections, Israel will not receive even a single bullet of support from Washington, and the current situation indicates the collapse of Tel Aviv's room for maneuver in the region.

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