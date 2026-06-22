End of 1st Stage of Iran-US Negotiations in Switzerland; Beginning of Technical Talks for Implementing Agreements

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announcing the end of the main negotiating team's mission, emphasized that talks to reach a final agreement are still ongoing. Referring to tensions that arose during the four-party session due to the American side's threatening remarks, he reported the continuation of the diplomatic path in a format other than the four-party framework. In this regard, a technical delegation headed by Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has departed for technical talks in Switzerland to follow up on operational details and establish monitoring mechanisms.

While diplomatic sources report tangible progress in areas such as shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire in Lebanon, and the release of part of Iran's financial resources, Beijing and Washington have also welcomed these developments, describing the outcome of the sessions as "constructive." Nevertheless, Tehran continues to emphasize the necessity of full implementation of the other party's commitments, including the issuance of oil sales licenses and the unfreezing of assets, as a precondition for entering the final stage of negotiations.

Switzerland, as the host of these sessions, while welcoming the agreed-upon "roadmap" between the parties, announced that the conditions are ready for the immediate resumption of technical negotiations.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Prime Minister, praising the approach of Iran and Donald Trump, expressed optimism about the parties' goodwill for establishing peace in the Middle East. These developments come as the establishment of a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of commitments will be the main focus of today's expert meetings in Switzerland.

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