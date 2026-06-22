Nabih Berri: Hezbollah Committed to Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, speaking about his relationship with Lebanon's Prime Minister and President, said, "Their views differ from mine, yet I am constantly in contact with Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam. I do not think there is any problem between us. The necessity of Israel's withdrawal from the south, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, the return of residents to their cities and villages, the release of prisoners, and the formulation of a plan for reconstruction – with Arab and international support – of what has been destroyed, unites us in purpose."

Berri emphasized, "We appreciate the hospitality of all segments of Lebanese society toward their displaced brothers and sisters who were forced to leave their homes after the systematic destruction of their villages by Israel."

Berri expressed satisfaction with the "efforts that led to the ceasefire" and voiced hope that the ceasefire would hold, saying, "This depends on the Zionist regime's commitment to the ceasefire, and negotiation under the threat of fire is unacceptable."

Referring to Tel Aviv's agreement to the ceasefire, he stated, "Israel's agreement to the ceasefire came as a result of American pressure on it, and after it plunged the south into two bloody days that targeted and killed dozens of civilians, including rescue workers from the Islamic Scout Association and Civil Defense, as well as the elderly, women, and children."

Berri emphasized, "It is not in our interest to waste time and allow Israel to continue its aggression. The solution lies in adopting a timeline for Israel's withdrawal from the south, in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army. This is the shortest path to liberating the south from occupation."

Berri added, "Israel's withdrawal from any area, for example Tyre, must be accompanied by the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and in this way, the path will be paved for the return of the displaced to their villages, provided that the return is limited to residents of that same area."

**************

End/ 345E