Full Readiness of Husayni Shrine for Reviving Ashura Pilgrimage Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Husayni Shrine has announced its full readiness for reviving the Ashura pilgrimage ceremony. Fadhel Awaz, advisor to the Secretary-General of the Husayni Shrine, stated that the shrine is fully carrying out its duties during the day of Ashura in particular and the month of Muharram in general.

He noted that there is joint support from the Joint Operations Command, the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), and the Husayni Mawakeb Organization.

Fadhel Awaz pointed out that the preparations include considering all aspects related to welcoming mourning processions, in addition to organizing the Tuwayrij mourning ceremony during the tenth of Muharram, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and the security of participants.

He added that all institutions and Husayni mawakeb have fully completed their preparations and are ready to revive this religious occasion. He emphasized that efforts are directed toward ensuring the success of this pilgrimage and providing the best services to the pilgrims.

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