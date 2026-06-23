Nearly 2,000 Smart Cameras Deployed for Ashura Security in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly 2,000 smart cameras have been deployed as part of a special security plan for the days of Tasua and Ashura in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq.

The Communications and Information Security Department of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine announced this, saying the measure is aimed at managing the crowd, increasing the safety of pilgrims and monitoring the traditional Rakdha Tuwairaj mourning ceremony in real time, Al-Kafeel reported,

The department said that within the framework of security and service programs specific to the pilgrimage on the 10th of Muharram in Karbala and Rakdha Tuwairaj mourning ceremony, approximately 2,000 smart cameras have been deployed in Karbala.

Engineer Muhammad Raad Al-Asfour, an official with this department, said technical forces have long begun the necessary preparations to welcome the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS).

These measures include preparing the infrastructure of the surveillance system, technical inspection, and maintenance of cameras inside and outside the holy shrine, as well as in the streets and surrounding areas, he stated.

The aim of these measures is to immediately and instantaneously monitor the situation of crowding and crowd density during the Ashura and Rakdha Tuwairaj ceremonies, so that in the event of any crowding or emergency conditions, the responsible institutions can quickly take action and guide and distribute the crowd appropriately, he stated.

Referring to the extent of the surveillance system, Al-Asfour said this network includes nearly 2,000 fixed and mobile cameras that have been deployed in the old city of Karbala and its surrounding areas.

Advanced facial recognition cameras, pilgrim counting and thermal cameras have also been used in this project, he noted.

He emphasized that all of this equipment uses the latest systems supported by artificial intelligence technologies and will play an important role in improving security, managing crowds and facilitating the provision of services to pilgrims.

These measures are part of the comprehensive security and service plan of the Astan to hold the Ashura ceremony in a more magnificent and safe manner.

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