Funeral for Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to Be Held in Najaf, Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A funeral service for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will be held in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq following repeated requests from Iraqi groups and figures.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Iman Attarzadeh, spokesperson for the committee in charge of commemorating the ascension of the martyred Leader, announced details of the funeral and burial arrangements for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He said the people of Iran and all supporters of the school of resistance and the martyred Leader should know that preparations for holding the funeral ceremony and even executive measures for organizing the event at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musalla (grand prayers hall) had begun in the very first days after the martyrdom of the Leader.

However, Attarzadeh said the ceremony had been postponed because of wartime conditions and the “savage aggression of the American-Zionist enemy” against Iran, adding that protecting the health, security and safety of the people had remained the highest priority for the Leader’s office and organizers.

He further stated that for the farewell, funeral and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader, the slogan “We Must Rise” and the symbol of a “clenched fist” have been selected.

According to the spokesperson, the official ceremonies for bidding farewell to, mourning, and burying Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei will begin on Saturday, July 4, corresponding to the 19th of Muharram.

He said a two-day farewell ceremony for the Leader’s body will be held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla.

He added that funeral prayers over the body of the late Leader will be performed in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, noting that the funeral procession in Tehran will take place on Monday, July 6.

The spokesperson also announced that the funeral processions in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad will include four members of the late Leader’s family who were martyred alongside him in the enemy’s attack, namely Dr. Mesbah al-Hoda (the Leader’s son-in-law), Seyyed Boshra Hosseini Khamenei (the Leader’s daughter), Zahra Haddad Adel (the daughter-in-law of the late Leader), and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani (his granddaughter).

He noted that funeral ceremonies in the city of Qom will be held on Tuesday, July 7, where funeral prayers for the late Leader will also be performed.

.........................

End/ 257