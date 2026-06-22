Hezbollah official: Field Power, Main Factor Forcing Enemy to Accept Ceasefire/ Resistance won't Lay Down Its Weapons

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, said that the main factor forcing the enemy to accept a ceasefire is field power, and that the resistance will not lay down its weapons.

Fadlallah, while severely criticizing some political currents within the Lebanese government that, simultaneously with the killing of women and children by the Zionists, chant the slogan of "a monopoly on weapons in the hands of the state," said that while the blood of our children is spilling on the ground in the south, some officials, without a shred of responsibility, repeat dictated statements.

In a decisive tone, he added that those who speak of a monopoly on weapons—if they have the ability, then go ahead and do it! We tell them that your political shelf life in power is coming to an end, but the resistance and our weapons will remain. The resistance is not a tool in anyone's hands; the people themselves are the resistance.

The member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, referring to the recent battle in the "Ali al-Taher" heights, noted that the enemy, in its recent crimes against civilians, lies to cover up its military defeat and claims to have killed our fighters, while on the battlefield, our fighters, with a Husseini and Karbala-inspired spirit, inflicted heavy losses on them and did not allow the enemy to even approach the hill in question.

He concluded by emphasizing that we are paying heavy costs because we are defending our existence and survival on this land; we have no option but steadfastness and resistance. As long as this resistance exists, the project of forced displacement and permanent uprooting of our people will never be realized.

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