Severe Concern of Israeli Army over Targeting of Senior Field Commanders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hebrew news site Walla, quoting commanders of the regime's army, reported that Hezbollah has once again established a surveillance and intelligence-gathering system opposite the "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon.

The Hebrew news site Walla, quoting sources in the regime's army, warned that in several recent instances, Hezbollah has focused its efforts on targeting senior field commanders of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon—an issue that has raised serious concerns and necessitates changes in operational patterns.

Walla added that the Israeli army estimates that Hezbollah has once again established a surveillance and intelligence-gathering system opposite the "Yellow Line" in southern Lebanon, and conducts nighttime operations to identify the locations of senior field commanders and carry out attacks.

Heavy Casualties among Israeli Commanders

This Hebrew website stated that military officials of the regime say they cannot ignore the fact that the former commander of the 401st Brigade was seriously wounded in an aerial drone attack, the deputy commander of the 36th Division was targeted and wounded by a roadside bomb, and the commander of the 52nd Battalion was killed in an aerial drone attack.

These Zionist commanders stated that it must be taken into account that Hezbollah uses technology, especially at night, to monitor radio activity and signs indicating the presence of a senior command in the field; these efforts require a high level of skill.

The operations room of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon last Saturday emphasized that it had thwarted the infiltration of Zionist soldiers toward the Ali al-Taher area, and that the Zionists there suffered confirmed and heavy casualties and losses.

The Israeli army also announced yesterday that one Zionist soldier was killed and 13 others were wounded during clashes in southern Lebanon, with some of the wounded in serious condition.

The Israeli army spokesperson stated that the killed soldier and the wounded were from the "Maglan" unit affiliated with the Commando formation.

On Friday night, four Zionist soldiers were also killed in the Ali al-Taher heights overlooking the city of Nabatieh as a result of the destruction of a Merkava tank.

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