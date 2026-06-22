Hamas Reports Torture, Organized Crime in Israeli Prisons / Recently, 91 Palestinian Prisoners Martyred in Israeli Prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas offered condolences for the martyrdom of the Palestinian prisoner "Saber al-Amyat" from the occupied Naqab region in the prisons of the Zionist regime, and announced that his martyrdom inside Israeli prisons was the result of torture and organized crime.

Hamas stated in a statement that this Palestinian prisoner was martyred after a brutal arrest and severe assault, within the framework of the fascist torture policy of the Zionist regime's prison organization against Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas warned about the consequences of the continued policies of deprivation, medical neglect, mistreatment, physical torture, and gradual killing of prisoners, and emphasized that since the beginning of the genocide war against the Palestinian nation, 91 Palestinian prisoners have been martyred in the prisons of the Zionist regime.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance added that these criminal policies will never be able to break the will of the Palestinian resistance prisoners.

The movement held the Zionist regime, its extremist right-wing cabinet, and the criminal prison organization of the regime fully responsible for the lives of Palestinian prisoners, especially sick and wounded prisoners.

Hamas also called on the Palestinian nation to intensify activities and programs in support of prisoners and to keep their issue alive in all arenas.

The movement finally called on the international community and human rights institutions to seriously intervene to stop the escalating violations against Palestinian prisoners and to pressure the Zionist regime.

Details of the Martyrdom of Saber al-Amyat from Haaretz

The Palestinian prisoner Saber al-Amyat, a resident of the occupied Naqab region, was martyred after arrest and assault in the prisons of the Zionist regime, while the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz, in a report on the details of this Palestinian prisoner's martyrdom, wrote that he was martyred in the detention facility of the Zionist regime's internal security service (Shabak), after being found unconscious in his cell.

According to this report, al-Amyat had been denied a meeting with his lawyer before his martyrdom, and after his physical condition severely deteriorated, he was transferred to a hospital, but shortly afterwards his martyrdom was announced.

The lawyer of this Palestinian prisoner emphasized that signs of severe injuries and bruises had been observed on his body.

The martyrdom of al-Amyat comes as Palestinian institutions have repeatedly warned about the intensification of torture, mistreatment, denial of medical treatment, and violations of prisoners' rights in the prisons of the Zionist regime.

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