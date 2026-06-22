Hebrew Newspaper Reports on Netanyahu's Scandal; From Fake Security to Numerous Defeats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hebrew newspaper Maariv described Benjamin Netanyahu as a person who is under more pressure and blackmail than anyone else in history, and that he is under pressure from both Donald Trump and individuals within his governing coalition.

The newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, through his account on the social network Truth Social, reposted an article whose central theme was his own ability to influence the shaky chances of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the occupying regime, for re-election to this position.

Maariv stated that through this action, Trump sent a message to Netanyahu with the following content: listen, you are in my hands, I am the master of your destiny, and it is better for you to be obedient and back down; this means that Trump is threatening Netanyahu.

In this regard, Maariv warned Netanyahu that Trump might change his position at any moment, and then [you] will look left and right and realize that you have been left alone.

The newspaper pointed out that such matters were only whispered in closed rooms in the past, but today they are being shouted out loud and in public.

The newspaper stated that Trump appears to be self-satisfied and enjoys every single moment, while Netanyahu is far less pleased than him.

Maariv also stated that Netanyahu is under more pressure and blackmail than anyone in history. He needs this coalition to continue his failed escape from trial, and "thanks to it, he has remained in power"; this is why Bezalel Smotrich, the Minister of Finance, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of "Internal Security," and others, in addition to Trump, are blackmailing him.

From "Mr. Security" to "Mr. Scandal"

This newspaper criticized the sum total of the decisions made by Netanyahu and confronted him with the question of his supporters—"some of whom have begun to wake up from their illusions"—asking: "What would you have done differently?"

Maariv emphasized that "this man must pack his things and leave," and stated that after a blatant, predictable, and very bloody failure, he has transformed from someone who gave himself the title of "Mr. Security" into "Mr. Scandal."

The newspaper pointed to Netanyahu's errors in his decision-making, including that he should not have persuaded Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement in 2018. Also, he should not have continued the Gaza war for three years. Regarding Iran, he should not have sold Trump illusions and fantasies about the overthrow of the regime.

On the domestic front as well, the newspaper criticized Netanyahu's choice regarding the current cabinet, which is under the control of the far-right, and wrote that he should not have formed a cabinet with all the fiery extremists he could gather.

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