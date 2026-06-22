Netanyahu on Downward Slope of Popularity; Israelis Consider Ceasefire Defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports from the occupied territories and the West Bank indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, is facing political pressures and a decline in public opinion popularity—pressures that have increased following the establishment of a ceasefire in Lebanon and developments related to the regional war. According to analysts, a segment of Israeli society views this ceasefire not as an achievement, but as a sign of failure to achieve the stated objectives of the war.

Nour Odeh, a Al Jazeera correspondent reporting from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reports that within Israel, many believe that the developments on the Iran and Lebanon fronts are directly linked to one another, although the Israeli government attempts to present these two files as separate. However, according to her, even in Israeli public opinion, there is a perception that the military and political processes on these two fronts have simultaneously affected each other.

According to this report, the Israeli army has recently been compelled to reduce the level of its military operations and airstrikes. One factor in this change has been cited as pressures and open dissatisfaction in Washington—an issue that, according to various sources, has also been openly reflected in the positions of American officials.

At the same time, Israel's Prime Minister faces serious political challenges domestically. Polls show that support for the Likud party led by Netanyahu has taken a downward trend, while some of his rivals on the right wing are gaining popularity. These changes could affect the political balance in Israel ahead of the upcoming elections.

Al Jazeera added that meanwhile, reports from Washington have also been published indicating that Donald Trump and some members of his administration have held unofficial contacts with figures opposed to Netanyahu—contacts that, according to analysts, may play a role in future political developments in Israel and the possibility of a change in power.

On the other hand, the ceasefire in Lebanon has faced widespread opposition among a segment of Israeli society. Critics say that the Israeli government had previously promised to fully defeat Hezbollah, but the result of the war has merely been the systematic destruction of Shiite villages.

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