Event of Karbala Symbol of Victory of Truth over Falsehood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Tahir al-Qadri, founder and patron of the Minhaj-ul-Quran Movement in Pakistan, in remarks regarding the spiritual station of Imam Hussein (a.s.), love for the pure AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the universal message of the Event of Karbala, stated that the Event of Karbala represents the victory of truth, and that love for Imam Hussein (a.s.) is, in reality, the path of love for the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and divine love.

He said that God Almighty always keeps alive the memory of His chosen and beloved servants, and that the name and remembrance of Imam Hussein (a.s.) are not limited solely to the earth, but rather his greatness and virtue are also mentioned in the heavens.

This Pakistani scholar stated that the personality of Imam Hussein (a.s.) is a clear symbol of truth, honesty, loyalty, and sacrifice, and will forever remain a beacon of guidance for humanity.

Tahir-ul-Qadri, referring to the conduct of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), added that throughout his life, he presented a perfect example of love, compassion, and connection with the AhlulBayt (a.s.), which serves as a perpetual source of guidance for the Islamic nation.

He emphasized that love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is, in reality, a sign of love for the Prophet of Islam and a commitment to his teachings.

Qadri further stated, referring to the Event of Karbala, that Imam Hussein (a.s.) presented in the field of Karbala an unparalleled example of patience, perseverance, and steadfastness upon truth, which is unprecedented in human history. He did not bow to oppression, force, or falsehood, and made the greatest sacrifice to preserve the religion of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h).

The founder and patron of the Minhaj-ul-Quran Movement concluded by stating that the Event of Karbala is not merely a historical occurrence, but rather an everlasting lesson for humanity; a lesson that teaches that one must stand for truth, resist oppression, and be content with divine will, and this is the true path to success.

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